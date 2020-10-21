Ranjeni Munusamy appointed in Finance Ministry

Treasury said, “it’s the prerogative of the ministry who he appoints to his team as per the prescripts of the Ministerial Handbook”.

JOHANNESBURG – Ranjeni Munusamy, former senior journalist from the Tiso Blackstar Group, was appointed in the Ministry of Finance as a community outreach officer.

National Treasury spoke to Clement Manyathela on 702 to confirm the news.

Treasury said, “it’s the prerogative of the ministry who he appoints to his team as per the prescripts of the Ministerial Handbook”.

CONTROVERY AROUND MUNUSAMY

Munusamy was implicated by senior Hawks officer Kobus Roelofse, at the state capture commission in 2019. The witness claimed the former journalist received money to settle the balance she owed on a car from a slush fund of Crime Intelligence.

An amount of R143 621.78 was allegedly transferred into a Wesbank account to settle a vehicle which was registered in Munusamy’s name in 2008.

The former journalist then applied to the Zondo Commission to cross-examine Roelofse.

However, she later said she no longer intends to cross-examine the witness who implicated her.

Munusamy said she’s willing to testify if she called to do so.

FRIENDS OF JACOB ZUMA?

Back in 2007, the former journalist managed a page called Friends of Jacob Zuma where she stated that the media had it out for the former president.

Meanwhile, Munusamy's appointment was received with backlash on Twitter...

Ranjeni Munusamy has not been cleared of allegations of corruption. She refused to go to Zondo Commission to defend herself. Inspite of this you .@tito_mboweni hired her to write the budget speech. Yeses awunamahloni https://t.co/DTAEUpoVIq Phakamile Hlubi-Majola (@phakxx) October 21, 2020

So Ranjeni Munusamy works for @TreasuryRSA? Jamnandas doesnt forget his foot soldiers. What happened to the people unlawful money she received and couldnt challenge through a legal process? https://t.co/uISmcsTmNb Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) October 20, 2020

Come on Minister Ranjeni Munusamy is a very compromised individual. How come is she part of your team. Cmon guys you need to take South Africans seriously @TreasuryRSA Urah (@ngevau) October 20, 2020