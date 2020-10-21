Rally behind recovery plan or face paralysis, Ramaphosa tells political parties

President Cyril Ramaphosa conceded that while many aspects of the plan were not new, a more careful reading would show a new resolve and determination to implement the changes needed.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has given political parties a choice – to rally behind the economic reconstruction and recovery plan, or spend the next few months in a state of paralysis, tearing it and each other apart.

Replying to debate on the plan, which he unveiled last week, Ramaphosa made it clear that given the crisis the country found itself in, it needed a plan on the table.

The plan centres on the creation of public employment, a massive infrastructure drive and the industrialisation of the economy through local production. But opposition parties have lashed it as old wine in a new bottle.

The president set out the options: "As political parties, we can come together to see this plan to fruition, or we can spend the next few months in a state of paralysis as we pick this plan apart – (and) also tear each other apart.

"I believe that is not what our people want to see us doing as the elected leaders of the nation.

"They want to see us working together, coming up with suggestions and proposals that will address the challenges that they face. That is all our people are interested in."

Acknowledging the government’s tendency to produce good plans but then fail to implement them, Ramaphosa said that there was a new resolve and determination to follow through.

"Our foremost concern, therefore, is to make sure that this plan works, not to cement the legacy of an administration, nor to serve the interest of one or other political party. It must work for the people of

South Africa."

He’s appealed to political leaders to unite behind a common vision for the recovery of the country’s economy.

