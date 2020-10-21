Police search for man who can 'assist' with Lotus River triple murder probe

Grassy Park detectives are now asking for the public's assistance in tracing Gerard Daniels for questioning.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for a man they believe could assist in an investigation into a triple murder at a Lotus River food outlet.

Anti-Gang Unit members launched a manhunt following the shooting about a month ago.

A gunman walked into a fisheries on the corner of Klip and Zeekoe roads last month and fired at two customers killing them and an employee.

The attacker fled on a motorcycle.

