Police inefficiencies sees at least 66 GBV case struck off court roll in WC

According to Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, 52 were as a result of dockets not being present at court, while 40 investigations were not completed.

CAPE TOWN - At least 66 gender-based violence cases have been struck off the court roll between July and September.

This has been discovered by the Community Safety Department's court watching brief unit.

The unit observes court proceedings and reports inefficiencies in relation to the police investigation or the prosecution, with a sharp focus on femicide and domestic violence.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that it had been difficult for the unit to access courts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, oversight visits continued with a focus on priority police stations, serious common crimes, gender-based violence, femicide and domestic violence.

Fritz said that 92 monitored cases were struck off the court roll due to police inefficiencies.

Fifty-two were as a result of dockets not being present at court, while 40 investigations were not completed.

"Of the 92 cases monitored, 66 were gender-based violence and domestic violence-related and included sexual offences, assault, contraventions of a protection order, murder and attempted murder."

The 11 priority areas covered between July and September included Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Delft, Nyanga and Gugulethu.

