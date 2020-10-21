Nigerian nationals in SA slam human rights violations after bloody Lagos protest

A group of Nigerians based in South Africa are set to join the #endsars protests in solidarity with those caught in the crossfire on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Nigerian nationals living in South Africa on Wednesday spoke out against alleged human rights violations after police in Nigeria opened fire with live ammunition on protesters.

A group of Nigerians based in South Africa are set to join the #ENDSARS protests in solidarity with those caught in the crossfire on Tuesday night during the latest protest against police brutality and the controversial, now disbanded, special anti-robbery squad.

Witnesses claim soldiers opened fire on them in Lagos on Tuesday night, with rights groups receiving credible reports that as many as 20 people were killed.

Nigerians said authorities in their home country have not prosecuted a single officer from the notorious squad despite evidence that its members continued to use torture and other ill-treatment on civilians.

One woman on Wednesday said: “How do you open arms on children, of the people who have refused to fight for the dignity of a nation? How do you open arms on people who have left their homes to sit at a place to say ‘give us what we want in this nation’? The one who calls himself the leader or the president of a nation who doesn’t have any respect or remorse to come and address the people.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.