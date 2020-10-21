MMC Moerane sends condolences to family of child (9) electrocuted in Rabie Ridge

The child was electrocuted last week after coming into contact with an illegal power connection running alongside the family’s shack in the Kinana informal settlement.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Infrastructure Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) Mpho Moerane on Wednesday sent condolences to the family of a nine-year-old child who died after touching exposed power cables in Rabie Ridge.

The child was electrocuted last week after coming into contact with an illegal power connection running alongside the family’s home in the Kinana informal settlement.

The MMC said the City of Johannesburg was clamping down on illegal connections and working to ensure residents in informal settlements received essential services, including electricity.

