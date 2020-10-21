Mbalula sends condolences to families of 13 people killed in KZN crash

The incident, which involved a minibus taxi and a truck, took place on the R66 between Ulundi and Melmoth.

DURBAN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has sent his condolences to the families of the 13 people killed in a crash in northern KwaZulu-Natal earlier on Wednesday.

Mbalula has vowed to work harder to improve legislation, visibility of law enforcement and road-user education following the crash.

Meanwhile, KZN Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli said that motorists should continue to exercise caution on the roads.

“I do want to convey my deepest condolences to all the families of the deceased and it’s a horrible incident and we are now coming out of the accident last week where we buried 14 people and today, we have this accident. It’s a pity that these accidents happen during Transport Month.”

