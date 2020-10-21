Makhura: Gauteng already implementing govt's COVID-19 economic recovery plan

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that the strategy was a clarion call for the country to rally around to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic with a new economy.

CAPE TOWN - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that the province was already hard at work implementing the government’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan.

He was speaking during a debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan.

The strategy is aimed at helping South Africa bounce back from the economic fallout of COVID-19.

Parliamentarians are fleshing out their responses to the strategy in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, with opposition parties calling for more clarity on how Cabinet plans to fund the ambitions contained in the plan.

"That's a new economy that will create decent incomes, sustainable livelihoods and wealth for all, not only for some or for the few."

Mkahura said that the plan was not just about growth and recovery but a different, more inclusive path for the economy.

"We in Gauteng are already doing extensive work with the different sectors of the economy to ensure that the priority sectors have identified those sectors of the economy that are going to be key drivers of this reconstruction and recovery. We'll bring in women, black entrepreneurs and young people."

The president is expected to reply to MPs at the end of the debate.

