KZN primary school appeals for community to help after criminals target school

DURBAN - The Mzwamandla Khanyile Primary School’s governing body (SGB) is calling on the KwaDabeka community to help identify criminals after the institution was broken into for the 16th time since 2018.

The school principal on Tuesday said criminals had spent the past two years robbing the newly built school of desks, chairs, electrical appliances, and tools, and even the fence that was meant to keep them out.

The SGB believes former pupils were targeting the school.

School principal Roy Ntanzi said he was disappointed with the community’s response to attacks at the school.

“My problem is about this community. They’re not involved at this juncture at all because they’re not helping us,” Ntanzi said.

SGB chairperson Silindile Matubatuba said they planned on getting the community more involved.

“We plan on talking to the community to ask for assistance from them because when you go to the department, they tell us we must speak to the structures of the community. That’s why we decided to call the community to help us,” Matubatuba said.

Matubatuba also appealed to the provincial education and community safety departments to intervene in security issues at the school.

