KZN ANC reinstates corruption accused Mabuyakhulu as deputy chairperson

Mike Mabuyakhulu and embattled former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, were ordered to step aside in August. Both are facing corruption charges.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has reinstated its deputy chairperson, Mike Mabuyakhulu.

He and embattled former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, were ordered to step aside in August.

Both are facing corruption charges and have appeared before the ANC’s provincial integrity committee.

Mabuyakhulu is facing charges of corruption over a R28 million North Sea Jazz Festival tender.

The ANC’s provincial secretary, Nhlakanipho Ntombela, told Eyewitness News that a decision to reinstate Mabuyakhulu was recommended by the provincial integrity committee and then adopted by the provincial executive committee on Friday.

"The report explained that they saw Mabuyakhulu, they interacted with him and that he was open, candid and honest in explaining his situation."

Ntombela said that while he was back on the job, this could change in the future.

