Implementation key in ensuring economic recovery plan works - ANC

Members of the National Assembly and the NCOP are debating the plan delivered last week.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) said that implementation would be key in ensuring that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan worked.

Members of the National Assembly and the NCOP are debating the plan delivered last week.

Ramaphosa’s plan to save the economy focused mainly on infrastructure development and job creation.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane said that South Africa did not have a problem with coming up with good plans.

However, she added that for the economy to recover, implementation was the only option.

"It is true that the success of this plan as outlined by the president relies on the capacity of our government to successfully implement the plan. It is for this reason that the plan has identified a capable state as one of its chief enablers."

Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen was less positive about the plan, saying it looked more like a wishlist.

"It is a wishlist of worthy intentions. This is a letter to Santa."

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy Floyd Shivambu also found the plan underwhelming.

"If anything, the economic recovery and reconstruction recovery plan will serve to solidify the new colonial character of the colony that continues to choose to be white-dominated, jobless and the most unequal in the world."

President Cyril Ramaphosa will respond to members when he closes the debate.

WATCH: MPs debate Ramaphos'a COVID-19 economic recovery plan

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.