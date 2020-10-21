High Court to hear Angelo Agrizzi's bail appeal on Monday

The corruption accused former Bosasa COO's bail bid was turned down by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court after the State argued that he was a flight risk.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg will hear former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's bail appeal for his fraud and corruption case next week Monday.

The former executive is fighting for his life in ICU at a private Johannesburg medical facility.

His health started deteriorating after spending a night behind bars and he was moved to hospital for further medical care.

His lawyer, Daniel Witz said that his client had a constitutional right to apply for bail.

"The bail application is simply whether he is entitled to his liberty and freedom under the Constitution of South Africa as a South African citizen, so we're simply saying that we believe the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court made some errors in their judgment and that they should have granted bail and we're asking that bail be granted."

