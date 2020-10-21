EWN weather watch: Slight relief for Gauteng as temperatures dip

Your Thursday EWN Weather Watch.

CAPE TOWN - A slight dip in temperatures brings a measure of relief to the northern and central parts of the country after the extremely hot weather over the last few days.

The coastal areas continue to see mostly partly cloudy and warm weather, with certain areas experiencing hot weather.

GAUTENG

Residents can expect clear, sunny skies with isolated thundershowers in parts of the province. Johannesburg is set for a high of 28°C, Pretoria will top the mercury at 30°C and Hammanskraal will max out at 31°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 22.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/FfZRT7EiA6 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 21, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

Clear sunny skies are forecast for the Western Cape. The Mother City can expect a hot day with a high of 29°C and moderate south-easterly wind. George is slightly cooler at 25°C while Worcester and Vredendal can expect scorching highs of 34°C. Beaufort West will top the mercury at 36°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 22.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/fvjYlaivnP SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 21, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

Durban can expect a mostly fine day before becoming partly cloudy. A high of 26°C is forecast. Similar conditions are expected in Richard's Bay, with a high of 27°C. Newcastle will max out at 33°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 22.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/fNaqPEdT8c SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 21, 2020

