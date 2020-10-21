Eskom deliberately cuts power in large parts of Joburg

It says the outages are part of its "load reduction timetable" which aims to prevent network overloading in Gauteng communities.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday deliberately cut electricity in large parts of Benoni, Brakpan, Nigel and Vosloorus.

The power utility said the outages were part of its "load reduction timetable" which aimed to prevent network overloading in Gauteng communities.

Supply was cut at 5am, and Eskom said it would restore power at 9am.

