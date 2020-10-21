Drunk school transport driver suspended after letting pupil drive bus

A video shows him drinking alcohol and allowing the pupil to take the wheel of the school bus, which was packed with children.

CAPE TOWN - A scholar transport driver in the Eastern Cape is in hot water after he apparently allowed a pupil to drive a school bus while he had a drink.

The man was suspended.



The provincial Transport Department’s spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima was stunned.

“The learner was driving while he was sipping his beer,” Mtima said.

