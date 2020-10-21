EC police officer shot dead during shootout with robbers

On Monday, the gang targeted two security cash vans. The suspects blew open the back of one of the vehicles.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer in the Eastern Cape has killed following a high-speed chase with robbers in the Port St Johns area.

On Monday, the gang targeted two security cash vans. The suspects blew open the back of one of the vehicles.

Police, who happened to be patrolling the area, jumped into action. As the chase continued, one of the getaway vehicles was spotted.

The suspects then opened fire on the officers killing the sergeant.

The robbers were still at large with an undisclosed amount of cash.

