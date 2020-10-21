EC MKMVA raises concerns over national leadership, wants end to military uniform

The provincial executive committee, in a statement, raised concern over the association being used by 'dishonest figures' seeking to score political points.

JOHANNESBURG - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Associations (MKMVA) provincial executive in the Eastern Cape is petitioning the African National Congress (ANC)’s leadership to bring an end to the wearing of military regalia by members of the association.

The provincial executive committee, in a statement, raised concern over the association being used by “dishonest figures” seeking to score political points, delays in holding an inclusive conference between the association and the MK council as well as the role of ANC peace and security chairperson Tony Yengeni in leading this process.

In hitting out at MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe and its spokesperson Carl Niehaus, MKMVA secretary Bushy Vantyu said it was clear the two were factional.

The MKMVA has come in for some criticism, including from former President Kgalema Motlanthe, ANC stalwart Mavuso Msimang and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who has been at odds with the association for several months over terminated Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa contracts.

Vantyu said that MK members in the Eastern Cape had stopped wearing military regalia and the rest of the country should follow suit.

“How will it be to the country if the former SAPS [members] start wearing their uniforms and other entities start wearing their uniform. That will be flying in the face of the unity of the purpose in the country.”

He said the former combatants of the ANC were losing stature in both the party and society, blaming the actions of its current leadership for the development.

"And duly so, because when we start doing funny things such as calling for the disbandment of the Zondo Commission whilst the rest of the nation is applauding Zondo’s doing, calling for other bodies of state law enforcement not to do their work, sometimes to the extent of intimidating them."

