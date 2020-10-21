Delft CPF says community has become ‘desensitised’ to violence, murders

Known as the country’s murder capital, yet another woman was found dead in a bush on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) on Tuesday said its residents had become desensitised to the ongoing murders.

The main suspect, her boyfriend, was still at large.

The bloodied body of a woman believed to be in her 30s was discovered in a bush in the Leiden area.

She appeared to have been strangled and an autopsy was yet to confirm her identity. Residents in the area had reportedly seen the woman’s boyfriend drag her to the bush.

The Delft CPF’s Charles George said instances of this nature had become all too common.

“It has become the new norm in our community in a sense of people being murdered almost on a daily basis, and the fact that they have been murdered this type of way,” George said.

George said the community had become numb to the attacks and what was happening.

“We have become desensitised to the violence. When there is a shooting, the kids come out running to see what is happening unlike in the past when we would hide when we were young,” he said.

