State witnesses' credibility called into question in Brendin Horner murder case

SENEKAL - The defence in the Brendin Horner murder case on Tuesday questioned the credibility of witnesses, saying there were no eye witnesses to implicate the men accused of killing him.

Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa were applying for bail in the Senekal Magistrates Court.

They are accused of killing the 21-year-old farm manager earlier this month while they allegedly tried to steal stock from the farm he worked on.

Both men denied this and insisted they were home on the night Horner was murdered. The matter was postponed to Thursday for a verdict on bail.

Mahlamba’s jeans were found with blood in his house and when he was questioned about it, he told the court that he had been wearing them when he helped slaughter a sheep at someone called “Pinky’s house” who had a ceremony during that week.

The State said Pinky was asked about this and she said Mahlamba was not at her house on that day.

Mahlamba’s lawyer submitted, however, that it could be that Pinky did not see Mahlamba during the ceremony as there were more than 50 people in attendance.

The lawyers also questioned evidence by one of the witnesses who said the men were seen walking down a mountain at 6am the morning after Horner was killed.

The families of the men said both of them slept at home on that night and while Mahlamba’s girlfriend said she woke up in the middle of the night to find him gone, she also said he was back in bed by 4am - two hours before he was allegedly seen on the mountain.

