COVID-19 update: 1,050 new cases recorded, 164 more deaths in SA

According to the Department of Health, 1,050 new infections were picked up over the past day pushing the number of known cases since the start of the outbreak in the country to 706,304.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health on Tuesday recorded 164 more COVID-19 related deaths in the country, bringing the death toll to 18,656.

The recovery rate remains at 90% with 639,568 people having recuperated so far.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 706 304, the total number of deaths is 18 656 and the total number of recoveries is 639 568. pic.twitter.com/zhsqxp4fKV Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 20, 2020

