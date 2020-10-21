Court set to hear application to block relocation of Kataza the baboon

City of Cape Town said it would be opposing the application to review a decision to move the primate - known as Kataza - from the Slangkop Troop to Tokai.

CAPE TOWN - The matter around a Kommetjie baboon’s future will be heard in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

Over the past few weeks, the city received backlash when the baboon was moved to another location.

Kataza, a well-known baboon in Cape Town, has spent 56 days outside his hometown Kommetjie.

Residents who have been following Kataza’s journey said he had been separated from his offspring and was sleeping on top of buildings, raids bins, and made his way into people’s backyards.

Ryno Engelbrecht, who took the city to court, said Kataza was putting himself at risk and motorists as he often crossed main roads.

“The reason for the application is for the specific reason why Kataza was relocated and to review that decision. I’m of the view that decision is reckless because it’s not only putting himself at risk,” Engelbrecht said.

Engelbrecht said Kataza was also being attacked by the males in the Tokai troop.

In recent weeks, residents started a campaign called “Bring back Kataza”. There was also a petition calling for the baboon to be returned to Slangkop troop, which had over 27,000 signatures.

