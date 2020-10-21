Bushiri’s church says his arrest is ‘war’, but he’ll abide by the law

Bushiri and his wife were expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria on Wednesday after they were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of being involved in a money laundering transaction amounting to R102 million along with another couple.

JOHANNESBURG - Self-professed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church, the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG), on Tuesday described him and his wife Mary’s recent arrest as “war” but said he would abide by the country’s laws.

This is the second money laundering case that the State is pursuing against the man said to be the African continent’s wealthiest pastor.

In a statement, ECG spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said their leader believed in the justice system of the country.

“He believes in the justice system of the country and he will abide by all that the law compels until all this war is done,” Nyondo said.

“As the matter is still currently under criminal investigation, we have been advised not to discuss this matter any further.”

However, the Hawks flagged that he had tried to evade arrest before handing himself over at the Silverton Police Station followed by an army of lawyers.

“The woman, 39, was arrested at her home and her husband, 37, after trying to evade the team, handed himself over at Silverton police station with an entourage of attorneys,” said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

The pre-emptive church statement, which was released before the arrest, read that they were informed by Bushiri’s lawyers that late on Monday afternoon the Hawks requested that he should present himself at their offices over investments related to a company called Rising Estate.

The two other people in the matter who were arrested on Saturday, Willah Mudolo and Zethu Mudolo, already appeared in court. Their case was postponed to 30 October for a formal bail application.

