2 suspects arrested for stolen property worth over R5m at WC storage facilities

The stolen property was discovered in storage facilities in Stikland and Bellville this week.

CAPE TOWN - A tip-off led police to a haul of stolen goods including jewellery worth more than R5 million.

Police had received information linked to the hijacking of a truck in Kuils River last week, which was transporting cigarettes.

This led them to a storage facility in Stikland where the stolen cigarettes were recovered.

Further investigations then took detectives to another storage unit in Bellville south where they found more stolen goods.

Among them was jewellery worth about R5 million thought to have been stolen from various stores in Cape Town, Franschoek, and Stellenbosch last year.

They also found toners, cameras, and printers.

Two suspects were also apprehended.

A further search at a house of one of the suspects led to the seizure of 14 stolen cellphones.

