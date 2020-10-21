20°C / 22°C
13 people killed in horrific KZN accident

Details were still unclear around the accident, but it was the latest deadly crash in KZN.

13 people were killed on 21 October 2020 in a major crash on the R66 between Ulundi and Melmoth in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter.
13 people were killed on 21 October 2020 in a major crash on the R66 between Ulundi and Melmoth in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter.
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Thirteen people were killed on Wednesday morning in a major crash on the R66 between Ulundi and Melmoth in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood that a taxi and a truck collided.

Details were still unclear around the accident, but it was the latest deadly crash in KZN.

Earlier this month, a dozen people - all from the same family - were killed in a major collision near Underberg.

Timeline

