13 people killed in horrific KZN accident

JOHANNESBURG – Thirteen people were killed on Wednesday morning in a major crash on the R66 between Ulundi and Melmoth in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood that a taxi and a truck collided.

Breaking News: Thirteen people have been killed in a head-on crash between a minibus and a truck. The collision happened today +- 8am on R34 between Melmoth and Ulundi. Investigations underway to determine the cause of crash. Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) October 21, 2020

Details were still unclear around the accident, but it was the latest deadly crash in KZN.

Earlier this month, a dozen people - all from the same family - were killed in a major collision near Underberg.

