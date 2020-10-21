13 people killed in horrific KZN accident
Details were still unclear around the accident, but it was the latest deadly crash in KZN.
JOHANNESBURG – Thirteen people were killed on Wednesday morning in a major crash on the R66 between Ulundi and Melmoth in KwaZulu-Natal.
It is understood that a taxi and a truck collided.
Breaking News: Thirteen people have been killed in a head-on crash between a minibus and a truck. The collision happened today +- 8am on R34 between Melmoth and Ulundi. Investigations underway to determine the cause of crash.Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) October 21, 2020
Horror crash kills 13 as truck and minibus collides on the R34 Mthonjaneni pass in KZN https://t.co/px2ZwIFdNS #ArriveAlive #HorrorCrash #RIP @kznpvt @TrafficRTMC @KZNTransport pic.twitter.com/iFlDBGersXArrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) October 21, 2020
Details were still unclear around the accident, but it was the latest deadly crash in KZN.
Earlier this month, a dozen people - all from the same family - were killed in a major collision near Underberg.