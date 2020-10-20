WATCH LIVE: SABC board appears before Parliament's Communications committee

On Monday, the public broadcaster made a shocking announcement that 13 employees have received letters after their appointments were called into question.

JOHANNESBURG - The board of the SABC is appearing before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications to make a formal presentation.

On Monday, the public broadcaster made a shocking announcement that 13 employees have received letters after their appointments were called into question, but the SABC has declined to say whether they have been dismissed or where they stand with the corporation.

Earlier this year, the public broadcaster turned to the Labour Court to review and set aside the appointment of 27 employees.

The broadcaster contends that they were appointed without following proper procedures during the tenure of former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

