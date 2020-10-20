Unions slam SABC for pushing ahead with skills audit, retrenchments

Trade unions representing SABC workers also criticised the public broadcaster for abandoning talks between talks about retrenchments.

CAPE TOWN - Trade unions representing SABC workers on Tuesday slammed the public broadcaster for pushing ahead with a skills audit and retrenchments.

The Broadcasting Electronic Media and Allied Workers Union and the Communications Workers Union aired their grievances with Members of Parliament.

The Communication Workers Union said there was no need to go ahead with retrenchments because the broadcaster had already met its projected staff complement.

SABC management, however, said according to the Labour Relations Act it can retrench staff after talks failed at the CCMA.

The unions’ Aubrey Tshabalala said, “In reality, as we stand, they are far above their projected plan. They are at 2,979 below the number that they projected. That tells you that the simple need to forge ahead regardless of what of what material conditions dictates with the retrenchments.”

Broadcasting Electronic Media and Allied Workers Union spokesperson Hannes du Buisson also told MPs the corporation's biggest problem is wasting money on all the wrong things.

“The SABC is overspending on the public service mandate. In other words, they are putting more content than is required by Icasa in terms of it licence conditions on air.”

Deputy Communications Minister Pinky Kekana told the unions that department officials would be meeting with SABC officials try to find a solution.

