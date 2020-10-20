'Typically German': Bayern want to repeat treble, says Hernandez

Just 59 days after beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Lisbon final, Bayern host Atletico behind closed doors.

MUNICH - Lucas Hernandez says Bayern Munich want to show "typical German mentality" and repeat last season's treble, as they prepare to start their Champions League title defence against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

"You can speak of the typical German mentality: We want to win, win, win," said the French defender, who cost Bayern a club-record 80 million euros ($94.5 million) from Atletico last year.

"It's about entering the competition with the same enthusiasm and motivation," the 24-year-od Hernandez said.

"The Champions League speaks for itself. Even after such a fantastic year, we want to build."

He said he is looking forward to seeing his former team-mates, but said that only "Bayern counts on the pitch".

An injury to striker Diego Costa is a blow for Atletico, with Joao Felix set to partner Luis Suarez up front.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick regards the opening Group A match as a true test for his side against Diego Simeone's experienced outfit.

"Playing in the first game of the Champions League against Atletico is a highlight," said Flick.

"Diego Simeone has managed to develop the team again and again. They have one of the best defences in Europe."

With only Tanguy Nianzou and Leroy Sane sidelined, Bayern will be near full-strength and Flick hopes to start midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who is expecting his second child.

"Everyone knows how important Joshua is for our game, but we will have to wait until tomorrow," Flick added.

Flick is also convinced Bayern have the quality to be "maybe even as successful as last year".

However, he knows a condensed fixture list will test their strength in depth, with his team playing roughly every four days for the next three weeks.

Bayern boosted their squad with four signings just before the transfer window closed, including bringing Brazil winger Douglas Costa back to Munich on loan from Juventus.

