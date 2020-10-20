Tough balancing act weighing up risks to open SA borders, says Motsoaledi

A list, which initially prohibited people from 60 countries from visiting South Africa, has now been scaled down to just 22 countries.

JOHANNESBURG - While European countries battle a second wave of COVID-19 infections, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Tuesday said government had to weigh up the risks while reviewing the list of countries banned from visiting South Africa.

The list, which initially prohibited people from 60 countries from visiting South Africa, has now been scaled down to just 22 countries.

South Africa opened its borders for international travel nearly three weeks ago, but with strict COVID-19 protocols in place.

Motsoaledi said it was a fine balancing act between saving lives and livelihoods.

“The fact of the matter is that this disease came from European countries, so we’ve got to be very careful because we don’t want a second wave. A second wave will cause us to go back to lockdown level 5.”

