Suspects arrested for 11-year-old Duran Visagie’s murder apply for legal aid

CAPE TOWN - Two men accused of killing an 11-year-old boy from Kraaifontein are expected back in court next month.

Duran Visagie was shot in the head by a stray bullet during a gang-related shooting. He was declared brain dead a few hours later.

Trevano Lodewyk and Dimitri Wence appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Monday for bail information and the appointment of attorneys.

Two men accused of murdering an 11-year-old Kraaifontein boy are back at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court in Cape Town for their second appearance.

Lodewyk appeared nervous as he made his way to the dock wearing all black with a red mask. His co-accused, Wence, paired his white t-shirt with a white mask and blue jeans.

Both with their hands behind their backs indicated they would be applying for legal aid.

As to whether they would apply for bail, the two were at odds with Lodewyk stating yes, while for Wence it was an adamant no shaking his head in refusal.

The matter was expected to resume on 9 November and the accused were remanded in custody.

GRIEVING FAMILY

Meanwhile, Monday was a bittersweet day for the little boy’s family. The family said mixed emotions were an understatement.

His uncle says they have many questions

Visagie’s final words were that his baby brother Noah should come now so they could play marbles.

The boy’s dying wish of his brother’s birth was granted on Monday afternoon when Noah entered the world at Tygerberg Hospital.

But grandmother Deborah Visagie said Duran’s death had not sunk in yet. She said it all happened too fast.

“Why did they do it? Why did they shoot my child? He was innocent,” she said.

The boy’s uncle, Walter Volkwyn, explained the family wanted, “justice for him but also for the law to take its course.”

