Duo accused of Brendin Horner murder back in the dock for bail hearing

Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa were charged with the 21-year-old’s murder.

JOHANNESBURG – The men accused of killing farm manager Brendin Horner are expected back in the dock in the Senekal Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning for their bail application.

Horner’s body was found tied to a fence earlier this month on the farm where he worked in Paul Roux.

His killing sparked racial tensions, thrusting the small Free State town into sharp focus.

Matlaletsa and Mahlamba are accused of killing Horner who caught them while they allegedly tried to steal stock.

The Senekal Magistrates Court heard how Mahlamba was out on bail for another stock theft case at the time of his arrest this month, and Matlaletsa also had previous convictions for stock theft.

But Mahlamba insisted he was home with his girlfriend on the night Horner was killed.

The police said they found pants with blood on them in his house, but he said he wore the pants when he was slaughtering a sheep for a community member in their township.

Unlike Mahlamba, Matlaletsa did not take the stand. His lawyer read an affidavit where he also claimed to be home on the night Horner was killed.

DEFENCE TO CROSS-EXAMINE INVESTIGATING OFFICER

Meanwhile, the investigating officer in the murder case was expected to be cross-examined on Tuesday morning.

Gerhardus Myburgh gave evidence on Monday in the bail application.

Myburgh ended his testimony with strong details. This included how a witness told police that he saw three men in the early hours of the morning when Horner had been killed in wet clothes, one with blood on his clothes, as well as how Horner’s bakkie was found with bloodstains belonging to three people.

The court also heard that Matlaletsa and Mahlamba were heard bragging in a local tavern about beating a white farmer in Paul Roux and taking his car.

Myburgh was questioned by the State and was expected to be cross-examined by the defence.

