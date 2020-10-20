Suspect (20) arrested for stabbing Bishop Lavis teen (19) to death

The 19-year-old victim died following the incident in 4th Street on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Bishop Lavis man.

The 19-year-old victim died following the incident in 4th Street on Monday.

A murder case has been opened by police.



Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: "A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with murder and once he is charged, he will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.