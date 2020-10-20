Suspect (20) arrested for stabbing Bishop Lavis teen (19) to death
The 19-year-old victim died following the incident in 4th Street on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Bishop Lavis man.
The 19-year-old victim died following the incident in 4th Street on Monday.
A murder case has been opened by police.
Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: "A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with murder and once he is charged, he will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court."