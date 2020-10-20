20°C / 22°C
Sentencing of Mahatma Gandhi’s great-granddaughter postponed to December

Ashish Lata Ramgobin was convicted of fraud, forgery amounting to R6.2 million on Monday in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court.

Ashish Lata Ramgobin. Picture: Facebook
23 minutes ago

DURBAN - The sentencing of Mahatma Gandhi's great-granddaughter has been postponed to December.

Ashish Lata Ramgobin was convicted of fraud and forgery amounting to R6.2 million on Monday in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court.

She allegedly swindled a Durban businessman by claiming that she had won a R20 million tender to supply the Netcare Hospital Group with linen.

However, an investigation revealed that the tender was never advertised or awarded.

The NPA’s Natasha Kara said: “The matter was set down for today for sentencing, however, the defence asked for a pre-sentencing report. It is for this reason that the matter was postponed to 21-22 December.”

