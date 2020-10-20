SABC: More staffers now in firing line

In a communique to the staff at the public broadcaster, the management outlined how they planned to serve similar dismissal letters to what they call a "second cohort" before the end of the year.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans reel in shock over the SABC’s decision to fire employees who they considered having been appointed, promoted, and / or received salary adjustments unlawfully, the organisation on Tuesday also revealed that even more people would face the same fate.

So far, 13 staff members have received letters.

It is unclear what labour relations laws the SABC considered to pull off the move, which would likely see the 13 employees out of work after receiving "letters" over the status of their employment during controversial Chief Operating Officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng's reign.

In the letter shared with staff on Monday, the organisation's management said they believed the employees benefited through a process which denied other colleagues equitable and fair access to compete for appointments and promotions.

Meanwhile, the SABC News Forum has contested the decision, saying that they are appalled by the decision.

The SABC has been considering retrenching workers for some time now – so much so that they headed to the Labour Court earlier this year to review and set aside the appointments of 27 employees. This move was, however, unsuccessful.

