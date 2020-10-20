SA set for first female AG after Parly ad hoc committee taps Maluleke for job

The committee will now send its adopted report with its preferred candidate to the National Assembly for final approval.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa will have a woman in the post of Auditor-General for the first time.

Current deputy AG, Tsakani Maluleke, has been chosen to take over from Kimi Makwetu, who’s non-renewable term ends in November.

The decision follows final deliberations by a Parliamentary ad hoc committee on Tuesday.

The ad hoc committee interviewed six candidates for the post of Auditor-General.

They included the current deputy Tsakani Maluleke, former Treasury official Michael Sass and Trade and Industry Department Chief Financial Officer Shabeer Khan.

ANC MP Sfiso Buthelezi was the first to propose Maluleke, saying that she was the best candidate.

"I'm therefore proposing, honourable chair, that this ad hoc committee accept that Ms Maluleke was the best of the candidates that we interviewed."

Freedom Front Plus MP, Wouter Wessels, agreed with Buthelezi, saying that Maluleke was the ideal replacement for Makwetu.

"But I also want to add my voice that Ms Maluleke was definitely, in my view, the most suitable candidate."

