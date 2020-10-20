RAF employee released on bail for corruption charges

Hazel Mathebula allegedly solicited a bribe from a consultant to fast track his payment and payout.

JOHANNESBURG – A Road Accident Fund employee has been released on bail after she was arrested on corruption charges.

Hazel Mathebula allegedly solicited a bribe from a consultant to fast track his payment and payout. The complainant then reported the matter to the authorities.

She was caught with the files when a meeting was set up as a trap last week and briefly appeared in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane said, “She was released on R4,000 bail and will be back in court on 25 November 2020 as the matter was postponed for further investigations.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.