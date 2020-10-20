Police recover dozens more firearms allegedly used by criminals in GP

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela applauded officers for recovering these firearms.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Tuesday recovered another 40 firearms allegedly used by criminals.

Among those arrested was a man armed with an unlicensed gun and ammunition at the Wanderers taxi rank in Johannesburg on Sunday.

In another bust, police handcuffed a man from Orange Farm who randomly fired shots before the pistol and ammunition was seized.

The police's Mavela Masondo said, “The seizure of these firearms may also help us solve cases where firearms were used as the weapons have been taken in for ballistic tests. The provincial commissioner for police in Gauteng, Police Commissioner Elias Mawela, would like to thank all law-abiding citizens who continue to work with police to expose criminals.”

