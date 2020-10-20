Over 21k jobs lost in wine industry amid pandemic

For 14 weeks the industry could not sell wine locally and there was a ban on exports for about five weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Over 21,000 jobs have been lost in the wine industry and more job losses are anticipated due to COVID-19.

Wines of South Africa on Tuesday said the sector was running at a R7.5 billion loss because of the impact of the global pandemic.

Wines of South Africa's Maryna Calow says the wine industry has shrunk significantly over the past 10 to 15 years -- and has lost some primary producers.

She says the pandemic made the situation worst.

“Ten years ago we had about 3,500 primary producers; we now only have about 2,700 therefore the impact of the lockdown is likely to see further shrinkage of this industry.”

Calow says many wine sellers are reliant on wine tourism and even though alcohol has been unbanned they are still struggling.

She says wine cannot be sold on weekends -- and there are still no international tourists who bring in business during the work week.

“A big difference will come in if we are allowed to sell wine on Saturdays and Sundays as well.”



