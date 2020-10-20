Nzimande welcomes life sentences for killers of UniZulu professor

Professor Gregory Kamwendo was killed in 2018. He was inside a stationary vehicle when the two men shot and killed him.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande said he hoped the sentence handed to the killers of the University of Zululand (UniZulu) professor Gregory Kamwendo would bring some closure to his family and colleagues.

Kamwendo was killed in 2018.

Two men, Oscar Mthiyane and Selby Nkuna, were handed life sentences in the Pietermaritzburg High Court last week.

Kamwendo was inside a stationary vehicle when the two men shot and killed him. The professor was also the dean of the faculty of arts at UniZulu at the time.

The minister said Kamwendo at the time of his murder exposed the illegal awarding of certificates by some of his own staff in his faculty.

“The minister reiterated his condemnation of those individuals and gangs who at all costs seek to threaten the lives and the stability of our higher education system. Individuals who continue to behave in such a matter must be isolated and exposed,” said Nzimande’s spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi.

