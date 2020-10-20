Nxesi: R3.5bn in wrongful UIF TERS payments recouped so far

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi on Tuesday updated the National Assembly on progress made in dealing with corruption linked to the COVID-19 relief.

CAPE TOWN - Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said that R3.5 billion in wrongful Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Temporary Employment Relief Fund Scheme (TERS) payments has been recovered so far.

The UIF has so far paid out more than R49 billion.

Nxesi said that the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) was on the case: “The SIU is investigating to identify and charge individuals who benefitted from illegal payments and to recover the money. In some cases, bank accounts have been frozen and assets seized. People have been charged and arrested. R3.5 billion of wrongful payments have been recouped.”

Nxesi said that the UIF was also following the money and tracking every payment made.

“Eight audit and forensic audit companies have been appointed nationally to fast-track the process. The National Treasury’s technical advisory centre has been working with the UIF to improve the system’s functionality and to enhance user-friendliness.”

Opposition party members, however, claim they’ve been inundated with complaints about non-payments or long delays.

Nxesi said that all outstanding legitimate claims would be paid.

