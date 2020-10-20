Nehawu members end NSFAS strike after wage agreement reached

The strike started on 5 October at the NSFAS offices in Cape Town following a negotiation deadlock.

DURBAN - National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) members at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) have returned to work after both parties reached a wage agreement on Monday, putting an end to a two-week-long strike.

The end to the strike comes after NSFAS and Nehawu agreed to increase the salary budget of the bargaining unit by 4.5% which amounts to R6.2 million.

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said that the increase in workers’ salaries would vary according to their positions.



“We are happy to announce that workers will get a 6.5%, those who are on salary level one to eight. And those who are on salary level nine to 10 will get 3% and those on salary level 12 will get 1%.”

NSFAS spokesperson Phatisa Ntlonze said: “The salary increases will be effected from 30 October 2020 and backdated to April 2020.”

Nehawu said that it saw the salary increments as a victory for workers and hopes that NSFAS will abide by the agreement.

