NC police probe murder case after body of teen (15) found on gravesite

He had severe head injuries.

CAPE TOWN – Police in the Northern Cape are searching for those responsible for the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Barkly West.

Over the weekend, the teenager’s body was found at a gravesite.

Police said the motive for the murder was unclear.

