Mbali Ntuli dismisses claims she’ll leave DA if her leadership bid flops

DURBAN - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) youth leader Mbali Ntuli on Monday dismissed claims that she would leave the party if her bid to take over the DA’s top job failed.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has previously said Ntuli was preparing an exit after she criticised the party’s current leaders in an open letter she issued during her campaign.

However, Eyewitness News understands that in a virtual address with delegates from the Western Cape on Monday night, Ntuli clarified that she would remain a DA member regardless of the party’s elective conference.

In less than two weeks, Ntuli will compete against the DA’s interim leader John Steenhuisen for the party’s leadership role.

In a leaked audio, Ntuli could be heard reiterating her views that current DA leaders suppressed dissenting voices.

“We have people, I believe, who are leaders that are able to really run rampant in terms of their beliefs, and anyone who disagrees is seen to be disgruntled and not good for the party. And for me that weakens the organisation,” she said.



She said she had no intention of leaving the DA.

“Whether I win or lose, I plan to be here for this entire fight because I really think it’s important,” Ntuli said.

Ntuli said if she won, one of her biggest focus areas would be to empower the party’s volunteers.

