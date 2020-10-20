Mahatma Gandhi’s great-granddaughter to be sentenced in R6.2m fraud case

Ashish Lata Ramgobin was found guilty of defrauding a businessman by claiming she had won a R20 million tender to supply the Netcare Hospital group with linen.

JOHANNESBURG - Mahatma Gandhi’s great granddaughter is on Tuesday expected to be sentenced in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud and forgery amounting R6.2-million.

Ashish Lata Ramgobin was convicted on Monday. The matter dates to 2015 when she arrested by the Hawks.

Ramgobin was found guilty of defrauding a businessperson by claiming that she had won a R20million tender to supply the Netcare Hospital group with linen.

She told the complainant that she required R6.2 million to clear her goods through customs.

During the trial, it was heard that she promised to return the businessperson’s loan with an additional R1.5 million.

The complainant loaned Ramgobin the money, however, an investigation revealed that the tender was bogus as it was never advertised or awarded.

Prior to her conviction, Ramgobin had been out on R50,000 bail.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.