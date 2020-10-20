20°C / 22°C
KwaDabeka school pleads for help as thieves strike 24 hours after 15th break-in

The Mzwamandla Khanyile Primary School was opened in 2014, costing taxpayers R64 million to construct the premises. Over the past two years, doors and windows at the school have been vandalised or stolen.

Teachers at the Mzwamandla Khanyile Primary School in KwaDabeka near Pinetown arrived to another break-in at the school on 20 October 2020. The school has been targeted 16 times since 2018. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
Teachers at the Mzwamandla Khanyile Primary School in KwaDabeka near Pinetown arrived to another break-in at the school on 20 October 2020. The school has been targeted 16 times since 2018. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
59 minutes ago

DURBAN - The Mzwamandla Khanyile Primary School in KwaDabeka near Pinetown has been broken into for the sixteenth time since 2018.

The latest incident was discovered on Tuesday morning when teachers reported for duty.

It came less than 24 hours after school equipment, including a microwave, were stolen in the fifteenth break-in.

The Mzwamandla Khanyile Primary School was opened in 2014, costing taxpayers R64 million to construct the premises.

Over the past two years, doors and windows at the school have been vandalised or stolen.

Electrical appliances, including refrigerators, have also been taken, along with parts of the school fence.

School governing body chairperson Silindile Matubatuba has made an appeal to authorities.

"We'd like the department to assist us in hiring security guards for our school. You can't build a school for R64 million and expect this place to be guarded by itself. can you please assist us with security guards and the police to assist us."

Meanwhile, Eyewitness News understands that the school has only one security guard who works the night shift.

The police said that investigations relating to the incidents were continuing.

