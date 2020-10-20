KwaDabeka school pleads for help as thieves strike 24 hours after 15th break-in

The Mzwamandla Khanyile Primary School was opened in 2014, costing taxpayers R64 million to construct the premises. Over the past two years, doors and windows at the school have been vandalised or stolen.

DURBAN - The Mzwamandla Khanyile Primary School in KwaDabeka near Pinetown has been broken into for the sixteenth time since 2018.

The latest incident was discovered on Tuesday morning when teachers reported for duty.

It came less than 24 hours after school equipment, including a microwave, were stolen in the fifteenth break-in.

[WATCH] A vandalized hall at the Mzwamandla Khanyile Primary School. The KwaDabeka school (near Pinetown) was, this morning, discovered broken into for the 16th time since 2018. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/P1TgxaK6sX EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 20, 2020

The R64 million institution was opened in 2014. Yesterday school equipment, including a microwave was discovered missing. This morning, school desks and thermometers appear to have been stolen. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/SHZDVYOKLl EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 20, 2020

Electrical appliances, including refrigerators, have also been taken, along with parts of the school fence.

School governing body chairperson Silindile Matubatuba has made an appeal to authorities.

"We'd like the department to assist us in hiring security guards for our school. You can't build a school for R64 million and expect this place to be guarded by itself. can you please assist us with security guards and the police to assist us."

[WATCH] The theft of Jojo tanks has forced some pupils to use water from burst pipes. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/Pkbtzj9pPi EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 20, 2020

Even the school fence appears to have been stolen. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/aXvxFu9xFa EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 20, 2020

A group of angry parents are currently holding a meeting with the school principal following the latest incident. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/qs9BDKWiQf EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Eyewitness News understands that the school has only one security guard who works the night shift.

The police said that investigations relating to the incidents were continuing.

