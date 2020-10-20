Temperatures to continue to soar until later this week

Several provinces, including Gauteng, are battling scorching temperatures - with the mercury reaching 37 degrees in some cities.

JOHANNESBURG - The heatwave currently gripping Gauteng will only start easing later on this week when a cold front hits the southern parts of the country.

However, a cold front is expected to hit Kwa-Zulu Natal and the Eastern Cape later this week.

Forecaster Tokelo Chiloane says Gauteng will still be warm.

“It’s summer now (sic) so you won’t see a huge drop in temperatures but it will be a bit cooler than it has been.”

