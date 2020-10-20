Hawks' Lebeya expects more COVID-19 procurement corruption arrests this week

Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said that the Hawks were dealing with a huge influx of cases, with Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s special report on COVID-19 corruption highlighting 80,000 exceptions or illegal payments that needed to be followed up.

CAPE TOWN - Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said that they were investigating 154 matters related to COVID-19 procurement corruption and expect to make further arrests as soon as Thursday this week.

Lebeya has been briefing Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts, along with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

He said that 13 cases had already been completed, while six criminal cases were on court rolls, involving 19 accused before court.

The cases include misuse of UIF Ters funds, an attempt to defraud the Department of Social Development, fraud, theft and money laundering. Lebeya said that they expected 14 more cases to reach the courts by the end of January.

Lebeya said that the Hawks were dealing with a huge influx of cases, with Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s special report on COVID-19 corruption highlighting 80,000 exceptions or illegal payments that needed to be followed up.

"The next arrest will be taking place this Thursday."

