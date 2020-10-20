Hawks arrest Prophet Bushiri, wife for money laundering amounting to R102m

This is the second arrest of the couple by the Hawks in as many months, with the current preceded by a February 2019 action over a suspected R15 million money-laundering scheme.

JOHANNESBURG - Self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are among four people - both couples - who have been arrested by the Hawks over allegations of money laundering amounting to R102 million.

The flashy pastor has been in the Hawks’ crosshairs for some time now, having appeared in court last week on another money laundering case.

Bushiri has been dogged by scandal and scrutiny since launching a prosperity charismatic church called the Enlightened Christian Gathering.

This is the second arrest of the couple by the Hawks in as many months, with the current preceded by a February 2019 action over a suspected R15 million money-laundering scheme.

In a statement, the Hawks explain that Bushiri handed himself over at a Pretoria police station after trying to evade the authorities, while his wife was arrested at their Sandton home.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.