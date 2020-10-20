Gun that killed Senzo Meyiwa linked to 2015 murder of taxi boss

The team investigating Meyiwa’s case had reportedly interviewed a prisoner believed to be linked to the soccer player’s murder.

JOHANNESBURG - A gun which has been positively linked to the killing of Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been found to have also been used in the murder of a taxi boss three months after the soccer star died.

News24 reported on Tuesday that police had made a breakthrough in Meyiwa’s murder case.

“News24 can also reveal that the police have identified the man who allegedly fired the shots that killed Meyiwa in October 2014,” the news site said.

The team investigating Meyiwa’s case had reportedly interviewed a prisoner believed to be linked to the soccer player’s murder.

The man, according to News24, is currently serving a 30-year jail term for the murder of a Johannesburg taxi boss.

News24 reporter Sipho Masondo spoke to 702's Mandy Wiener to shed more light on this.

"This firearm was found at the Cleveland Police Station. It turns out that the guy - the accused - has been fingered as having participated in the assassination of Senzo Meyiwa. Early in 2015, the guy is also accused of murdering a taxi boss in Alexandra. It looks like the guy was tried for that and was sentenced to 30 years in prison," said Masondo.

"I don't know how the firearm ended up in Cleveland but the gun that killed Senzo Meyiwa is the same gun that killed the taxi owner three months apart because Senzo died in October and this guy was arrested for the murder of the taxi boss in January. I don't know how it ended up in Cleveland. It was not destroyed in 2017 and the cops were able to able to find the gun and we now linked it positively to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

"With the discovery of the firearm and these confessions, the police are much closer to the truth and they know now that those people (who were in the house at the time) actually misled the police. I did speak yesterday to the NPA and they confirmed that they have received the docket from the police at the end of August and they are in the process of making a decision."

Listen to the audio below for more.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.