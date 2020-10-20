ANC FS members call for Magashule to step down over alleged corruption

They protested outside Luthuli House on Monday calling on the party to take action against officials implicated in corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Free State African National Congress (ANC) members on Monday called on the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule to step down.

They protested outside Luthuli House calling on the party to take action against officials implicated in corruption.

They were there to raise their concerns over the failed asbestos and Estina dairy farm projects.

The ANC members believe that the former premier played a role in the failed Estina and asbestos projects. They said Magashule should be held accountable for the missing millions.

They want Luthuli House to fire him as one of the protesters Deon Leeuw explained: “The former premier, with every claim that has been made against him in relation to those issues, can not account.”

They want other implicated senior members to be brought to book.

They said they supported the state capture commission, which has been hearing testimony on both projects.

WATCH: ‘We’re heartbroken, corrupt ANC must pay’ - beneficiaries of failed FS projects

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.