Fort Hare Uni strengthens measures after 33 COVID-19 cases recorded in a week

CAPE TOWN - The University of Fort Hare said it’s put several measures in place after the institution recorded 33 COVID-19 cases in the space of a week.

The university said it had established a COVID-19 investigation team and had tested 422 students by Saturday.

Of the 33 infections, two staff members contracted the virus.

University spokesperson Tandi Mapukata said they were in the process of securing a quarantine site for the East London campus, in addition to the 134-bed quarantine and isolation facility in Alice.

“The university is working very closely with the Eastern Cape Department of Health with being able to undertake more tests at our East London campus. We continue to test and we are acquiring more quarantine sites.”

She added that university venue-based gatherings were not allowed and all meetings would continue to be held virtually.

“We are now stopping all gatherings on campus. Lecturing, teaching and learning will still continue to happen remotely. We are also stopping people we consider high risk, that is people with comorbidities. That could be students, that could be staff.”

